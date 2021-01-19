I see no respect for other people when I see all the people who don't wear masks or social distance. No one likes to wear a mask, but do you want to one day say "I may have caused a person to die?”

People didn't like to be told to wear a seatbelt either, but it is proven that they do save lives.

People who don't wear a mask are no different or any better than the people who had no respect for businesses and buildings during riots, our Capitol in Washington, D.C., the Constitution, or our country.

I have no problem with peaceful protests, as we all have a right to our opinion, but when these opinions harm and destroy other people, buildings of business, or the democracy of our country, something is terribly wrong.

If you don't know what respect is, learn what it means, teach it to your family and others, then put it into practice.