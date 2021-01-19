It seems that so many people are shocked and surprised and find it difficult to understand that an insurrection occurred in D.C. on Jan. 6 -- apparently, even people that were there -- unless you’re Black or brown and know how hypocritical this country is.

We have seen “good, decent” white folks engage in outright criminal behavior and suffer virtually no consequences. They marched through streets armed with assault rifles and deadly weapons spewing hate speech; threatened government officials across the country; stormed state capitol buildings; defied official state and federal public health orders; assaulted and killed fellow citizens; and finally attempted a coup on the federal government. Literally breaking the law and defying the very constitution and democracy they claim to hold dear -- with virtually no consequences -- and even encouragement and praise from conservatives and the President of the United States!

Meanwhile, unarmed Black and brown folks are labeled criminals and met with fully militarized forces at just the thought of a march or protest. When we try to protect the land and water, we are met with vicious dogs and water cannons in freezing temperatures. When marching for justice of lost lives, we get tear gassed and beaten. When simply stating that a Black Life Matters, we get run down by semi-trucks, pepper sprayed, tear-gassed, and shot with rubber bullets, so that a person can get a photo op all the while holding a Bible.

The hypocrisy of all this is dripping with white privilege of white supremacy.

Buried in this hypocrisy is an incredible irony, when we protest and march, we do it to help all of us strive for a better society and the American ideals of liberty and justice for all. When you march, you do it to only protect your whiteness and support a dictator and tyrant that tears down American values and democracy.

John Gonzalez, Bemidji, is a professor of psychology at Bemidji State University.