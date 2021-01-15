Editor's Note: This letter is in response to the commentary “I went to Washington and this is what I saw” published on Page A4 of the Jan. 9 edition of the Pioneer.

Michelle Thooft, let me get this straight. You went to Washington D.C. on a hunch and a prayer and a somethin' just ain't right feeling and somehow you want us readers to believe that you weren't there to support Donald Trump's call to arms?

To go down to the Capitol and force those people to overturn the states' electors and install him as president? To have trial by combat? You really want us to believe that? You said you believe there was election fraud and you went to check it out, that "there is evidence as big as the elephant in the room," that you are "sick to death" of the "where's the evidence line."

You must know more than the 62 judges and the whole Supreme Court to make those accusations. So, show us the elephant in the room you claim is there -- obviously you believe there was fraud -- please show us.

Six people lost their lives in this chaos. One Capitol police officer was killed and one Capitol officer committed suicide after the riot. One officer was crushed between doors, blood streaming down his face, pleading for help all while being mocked by the rioters, those believing Trump's lies, doing his "trial by combat." You and all who believe as you do are Trump's patsies, doing his bidding, believing his lies, going against the rule of law, alleging the elections were fraudulent.

This is a civics lesson. ALL states audit and certify their elections -- all 50 states -- some states had to audit several times because of the allegations, but they did it. If you had stayed home and taken the time to go to the websites of the Secretary of State in each state and view their audits and certifications you would know the elections were the most free and fair in decades per Trump's own election official, Christopher Krebs. Of course, Trump hated losing so he fired that guy.

I reckon nothing I am saying will change your mind, but I am standing up for my legitimate absentee ballot, those of millions of Americans who voted in this election and the rights of states to choose their electors.

Trump's lies, repeated and amplified tens of thousands of times, on multiple platforms and by many people, do not make them true -- they are still lies.