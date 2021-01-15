The commentary (published on Page A4) in the Jan. 9 edition of the Pioneer contained much of the same misinformation and conspiracy theories that led to the situation on Jan. 6. Much of it stems from the president, some cable news sites and social media continuously repeating something resulting in people then believing it to be true.

It’s difficult for me to understand how Ms. Thooft could say these people were not rioters but only “kind concerned people“ and “a very small minority.” I watched almost three hours of live evidence to the contrary. I saw violence against law enforcement as well as destruction of government property. While it is difficult to get an accurate estimate of the crowd that stormed the Capitol was certainly not small.

If these people did not go there to riot why were some wearing Kevlar vests, carrying bats, shields and chemical spray? How does Ms. Thooft know the people involved in the riot were not part of the rally? Many of those people at the Capitol identified themselves on their social media or in interviews with reporters as being there to support the president in his requests. Additionally, “evidence” of others being responsible has been debunked.

Unarmed? How were the police to know who was and who wasn’t? Members of Congress were hunkered down in fear of their lives. Handguns and long guns as well as explosives were seized.

As far as audits, the voting machines in Georgia underwent two types of audits. Additionally, most states, including those contested, produced paper ballots. If there was any rigging there would not be a match between those and the machines. It should be noted that Dominion, the voting machine company, has begun filing lawsuits over the false claims of voting machine fraud.

Ms. Thooft also cites seeing evidence of election fraud, yet doesn’t state what that might be. In the United States evidence doesn’t come from people saying something is so, no matter how many do so. That’s why 61 of 62 lawsuits failed.

As a judge said in one case the “evidence” that he was being presented, even in sworn affidavits, was along the lines of “I heard it from my cousin who heard it from her friend who read it on Facebook.”

Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”