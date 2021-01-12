I read with interest the commentary, (published on Page A4) on Jan. 9, by BSU adjunct professor and Chi Alpha staff member Michelle Thooft. Let’s examine her claims.

“If even 10% of the election fraud allegations are true…” Facts/quotes: Sen. Pat Toomey (R) of Penn., whose state was a key battleground in the presidential election, said "There's simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud.”

More than 30 former Republican members of Congress called on President Trump to accept the results of the 2020 election.

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr soundly denounced the Republican president for Wednesday’s incitement of the #MAGA mob attack on Congress as a “betrayal of his office.”

Out of the 62 lawsuits filed challenging the election, 61 have failed. There is zero evidence of any widespread fraud.

She claims people say, “…all Trump supporters are racists and terrorists.” I agree with her calling “BS.” I know many Trump supporters. They are parents, grandparents, business people; hard working people who love America. Just like Biden supporters.

She continues, “…I didn’t see that…I heard later…small group…Trump people trying to stop them.” Ms. Thooft, I am calling BS on your claims.

Urine and feces were spread throughout the capital. Five people died from the events and dozens more were seriously injured. A Capitol police officer died. The rioters hardly demonstrated respect for our public safety/police officers.

Near the end she states, “…they feel like Trump is someone who sees them, who speaks for them, who gives them a voice. …he is not a racist…”

Here is how Donald Trump actually speaks:

“I have black guys counting my money. … I hate it…The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day.”

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. …”

“Who the f__ knows? I mean, really, who knows how much the Japs will pay for Manhattan property these days?” he asked in response, using a racial slur for the Japanese.

I will end with a quote by Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them; the first time.”

Donald J. Trump has spent a lifetime showing us who he is. Believe him.