In these times it is important to have people who we can trust in public office -- those who are hard-working, have the best interests of their constituents in mind, and above all, have integrity.

Dave Larson, who is running for the at-large position on the Bemidji City Council, is such a person. He is congenial and is team-oriented and one who collaborates well with others.

His previous experiences as mayor of Bemidji and as counselor at-large makes him familiar with city government. Working as an architect for many years enables him to understand the workings of committees, the process of problem solving, and negotiation procedures, which would be a tremendous help when dealing with various issues as they arise.

We highly recommend Dave Larson for the position of counselor at-large and urge you to vote for him in the general election on Feb. 9.