The Salvation Army would like to express their appreciation to the volunteers that were able to ring the bell this year at both of the Lueken's Village Food stores, Marketplace Foods, L&M Fleet and Walmart.

The Bemidji Rotary was able to schedule ringers at Luekens North as well as the Calvary Lutheran Church members who rang at Lueken’s South. Gene Campbell was able to schedule many ringers for his locations at L&M Fleet and Walmart, as well as Patti Jones taking charge of the Marketplace Foods kettle.

Due to COVID, we were limited in our volunteers, but with the generous donations that we were able to receive, our totals were still more than last year.

It is always a joy to share good news. We will be able to help many families with the donations we received. Your gift will continue to give for many months and make a big difference in someone's life. Thank you again for volunteering your time, for the space in the businesses, and for the generous donations to help those in need.

Carol Lauderbaugh is the chairman of the Beltrami County Salvation Army.