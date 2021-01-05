As a Vietnam combat vet I'm fortunate to receive health care from the Fargo VA Medical Center and our local Bemidji VA clinic. From the clerical staff to the trained medical staff, I have always been treated with respect and dignity.

With the COVID-19 virus overwhelming hospitals and clinics nationwide, including veterans hospitals, the importance of triage is monumental. As expected, there have been some restrictions on normal everyday operations. Even so, appointments are being made and kept. Health care and specialty referrals are always a priority. My wife, Carol, also a vet and former Veterans Service Officer in Clearwater County, took notice with great pride in the care and treatment her clients received through the Fargo VA.

Despite some faults found in other VA medical centers making the news -- some valid, some not -- we can rest assured that the Fargo VA and our local VA clinic will provide exceptional medical care for our veteran citizens.

In this new year, we, vets and civilians alike, need to do our part during these trying times. Mask up, practice safe distancing and avoid large group gatherings. Be well and a happy new year to all.