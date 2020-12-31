Republican Representative Pete Stauber failed to faithfully represent 8th District voters when he joined fellow Minnesota Republican congressional representatives, Jim Hagedorn and Tom Emmer, and 123 other Republican representatives from around the United States to file an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court asking them to invalidate legal votes by millions of American voters and give the presidential election to Donald Trump.

It was clearly a desperate attempt to steal the national election for Donald Trump and is unquestionably anti-democratic. What else could you call it when Pete Stauber asks the Supreme Court of the United States to throw out millions of votes by American citizens, mine included, and give the election to Donald Trump?

It was a raw power play by three cynical Minnesota politicians in a desperate attempt to subvert the majority of voters in the state of Minnesota, the clearly expressed will of the national electorate, and the United States Constitution in order to hold on to political power for four more years.

Republicans routinely decry “activist” judges, yet I cannot think of a more “activist” court action than throwing out millions of votes to force an electoral win for the actual loser of the election. Pete Stauber had the nerve to say that "this is in no way an attempt to overturn the results of the elections." That’s clearly what it was, Pete.

To this day, Donald Trump is still claiming election fraud and that he is the true winner of the presidential election. There is no evidence of systematic fraud because it never happened. Donald Trump lost a fair election. But Donald Trump is continuing to cause serious damage to the United States with his false claims, and Representative Stauber aided and abetted Donald Trump with his own damaging action.

Now Representative Stauber says he’s moving on and all is fine. He hopes we’ll forget and he doesn’t own up to his massive error in judgement and bad faith representation of Minnesota’s 8th District. That is Pete Stauber for you.

All three of those Republicans tried to invalidate my vote and I am not going to forgive or forget.