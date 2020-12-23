America is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Our nation’s race toward a more perfect union is sometimes uphill with a severe headwind and cold rain. We sometimes seem to be down on the side of the road with excruciating cramps, unable to even think about completing the race.

We’ve been here before, but in the past we’ve always gotten up and done what needs to be done. Because that’s what Americans do.

Now, the “Scrooge Virus” is stealing our Christmas this year. But the spirit of “Christmas Future” promises that sacrifices for Christmas 2020 will ensure a Christmas 2021 for vulnerable people (maybe someone you love). The gift of life is the best Christmas gift.

We are all tired of the virus, but it’s not tired of us. Face masks, face shields, social distancing and closing of certain parts of our economy are our weapons against this medical Hitler.

Now is not the time to let our guard down against this unseen enemy we are at war with. Our parents and grandparents carried on through WWll. We must continue and even double down on our effort. Because -- like America -- this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.