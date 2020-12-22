What a year we’re having! Sometimes it may seem that “God being in control” is a cruel joke. Yet, I find that in the midst of suffering and uncertainty, we need not fear.

Luke, a doctor, wrote an orderly account -- an affidavit -- of his investigation into Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. We can trust the integrity of Luke’s historical report.

“The angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David …’” (Luke 1:30-32)

Matthew, a despised government official, testified that God loves us “deplorables” so much that He became a human, entering our world of suffering. Quoting a reliable source (Isaiah 7:14), Matthew stated, “The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him ‘Emmanuel’ -- which means, ‘God with us.’” (Matthew 1:23)

That historic event continues to be a source of wonder. The infinite Son of God entered a tiny egg cell, grew within Mary’s womb, and was born as a human being. He entered our suffering world to overcome evil by offering Himself to pay the penalty for our sins and by providing the gift of God’s pardon for each of us -- if we accept it.

“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given (unto us a Son is given), and the government shall be upon his shoulders; and His Name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)

Hallelujah!