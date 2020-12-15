What’s the matter with you? Signing on to the Texas brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election results is dangerous and disrespectful to the constituents in Minnesota’s 8th District!

How is it that you won your seat legally but Donald Trump lost his seat illegally? It makes no sense at all! If you say your constituents are concerned about election results then why are you not surveying ALL your constituents before taking such a perilous stance? A lie repeated over and over and over does not make it true. I have had some respect for you but it’s now gone.