Now that construction has finally started, we are already starting to see the positive impact the Line 3 replacement project is having on our community and our local economy.

Businesses all across northern Minnesota now have new customers, hotels are filling up with new guests, and our stores have more customers. Local downtowns are already seeing the impact of the Line 3 replacement project and what happens when more people and dollars come to a community.

What’s even better is it won’t be long for the rest of Minnesota to start seeing and experiencing positive impacts. The fact this project is now being built is something that every Minnesotan should be happy about. This $2.6 billion project is delivering on its promises exactly the way everyone has been saying it would.

Through the years of planning and preparation, Enbridge has long committed to doing this project the right way here in Minnesota and has set the bar very high.

This project will be an example for other large scale, infrastructure work in other parts of the country. To keep seeing progress in the future, we continue to need to update our aging infrastructure.

This means we cannot spend 5-6 years analyzing every project like we did with Line 3. Infrastructure projects benefit everyone -- local communities, union members, states, and the country as a whole. They are investments in our economy and protect people and the environment.

It’s only been a couple of weeks, but I know we will continue to see great results with Line 3. I also think that other states will be able to look to Minnesota as an example of how important it is to move projects like this forward.

Sid Michel is the mayor of Bagley, Minn.