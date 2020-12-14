So it begins. Our hotel parking lots are suddenly crowded with pipeliner pickups. The workers from Oklahoma, Texas and far away are flooding into Bemidji at the worst possible time.

Our local healthcare system, already stressed, will be pushed to the breaking point by this spike in population, along with more COVID-19 cases.

The highly touted economic "surge" drummed into us by Enbridge and the downtown business community (especially hotel owners), will have no more lasting value than a cotton candy sugar high on the 4th of July.

By starting now, Enbridge has revealed its true face. It does not care about the health of the communities it ploughs through. It does not care about the safety of its workers. It does not care about our freshwater ecosystem, or the environment in general (Line 3 oil is from the tar sands of Alberta). If Enbridge cared about anything except corporate profit, it would pause the Line 3 project now. After an already long delay, what's another few months?