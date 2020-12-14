Line 3 construction is finally underway. With workers all across northern Minnesota now bringing business to communities along the route, it’s hard not to notice the positive impact this project is already having.

And as construction continues, we will see more benefits from the project as a $2.6 billion investment continues to create jobs and boost our economy. The benefits will continue after construction, as our communities will see a yearly increase in tax revenue from Line 3.

However, there is more than just the positive impact on our local economies. This project will also make sure our oil refineries are supplied in the most reliable way, which will help keep oil prices down. This project also will keep oil off of the railroads and highways which in turn will help keep Minnesotans safe.

Simply put, this project is an important step forward for our state. After a year that has been frustrating in so many ways, with the momentum generated by the start of this project, we can now finish 2020 with some hope of what’s to come.

Dylan Goudge is the mayor of Clearbrook, Minn.