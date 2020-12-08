I want to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Sanford Bemidji Orthopedics and the teams of Dr. Caron and Dr. DeKrey for the excellent care during my recent knee replacement and aftercare.

Even with all the COVID precautions and increased workload everyone was professional, prompt, and cheerful. I appreciate the extra mile everyone took and am very grateful for the excellent care. Everyone went above and beyond the call of duty in my stay.

You are all definitely rising to the challenge of these trying times with excellence! Keep up the good work.