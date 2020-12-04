I want to thank Steve Hill from Hill’s Plumbing and Heating in Bemidji for providing Thanksgiving Day meals to 22 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard who are currently deployed and providing COVID-19 support to the Cornerstone Nursing Home in Bagley and the Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Facility in Red Lake.

Steve and his team also provided meals to 11 individuals in the Beltrami County 911 Communications Center and the jail working on the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Your kindness was greatly appreciated by all, as by performing their jobs these individuals had to be away from their families and loved ones on this special holiday.

I want to also thank the Green Mill Restaurant and Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge for preparing the meals on very short notice. Your efforts resulted in a superb dinner for all.

Scotty Allison, Bemidji, is a Beltrami County veterans service officer.