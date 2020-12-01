As a local co-op, providing jobs and energy in our communities, I can’t express how thrilled and thankful we are that our regulators have granted most of the permits necessary for the Line 3 replacement investment in our communities to begin.

We’ve watched as Enbridge has passed test after test, and throughout a protracted permitting process the science has shown and has been reconfirmed that for the sake of our environment and energy security, the Line 3 replacement project is critical.

Enbridge has met or exceeded Minnesota’s aggressive environmental standards. With thousands of people right here in our communities weighing in to support what the science has shown, the social license that has been asked for outside of the process has certainly been met.

Nearly as important to our communities, is critical importance right now of the $2.6 billion private investment in our communities.

We are small retailers selling transportation fuels and so many other products that the teams who will be in our communities building the replacement of Line 3 will need every day in the upcoming months. Our local hotels, other retailers and eventually our restaurants are in desperate need of what we anticipate will start towards the end of the month.

A different kind of 2020 Thanksgiving took place last week, and while different, there remains much to be thankful for. With all of the challenges, aside from the blessings of family and neighbors, the incredible investment in our communities certainly rises this year among those things we are thankful for.

With the science settled, my hope is our communities can continue to rally and participate in getting the Line 3 replacement project done peacefully in the upcoming months.

Guy A. Drevlow is the operations manager of the Bemidji Cooperative Association.