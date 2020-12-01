Line 3 is the right project for Minnesota. Thousands of Minnesotans have been speaking out in support of it for years, and now it appears that Gov. Walz does as well. It is apparent that the governor had a large hand to play in this approval process. With his leadership, state agencies have now issued permits.

Gov. Walz must know what we all know. This project is an important infrastructure upgrade that will boost our economy by bringing over $2 billion of private money into our state. It will put over 4,000 union workers to work, and it will protect our environment from potential oil spills while still bringing us the valuable fuel we need for our refineries.

Thank you for supporting this project Gov. Walz. In doing so you have demonstrated your belief in taking care of “One Minnesota.” Now it is time to start construction and help salvage our state’s economy. Let’s put Minnesota to work and build Line 3.