There are many who oppose the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project whose sole argument is that we do not need this project and that we do not need fossil fuels anymore.

This can be quickly debunked as Flint Hills, which operates our state’s biggest refinery has supported the long-range demand forecasts for the oil transported by this pipeline.

It is a simple fact that we need oil and will for the foreseeable future -- as wind and solar technology is currently nowhere near sufficient, not to mention the thousands of products we use everyday that are petroleum-based.

I have only made several small arguments, and I could continue but that isn’t the point. The point is that opponents of this project are either uneducated, wildly idealistic, or have some kind of economic incentive to prevent any fossil fuel project.

When it comes down to it, building a new Line 3 is what is best for Minnesota. The state of Minnesota -- while having taken way too long -- is starting to see this. We need to start construction on this project and put Minnesota back to work. We need the jobs, we need the infrastructure, and we need the oil.