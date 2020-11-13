It’s bad enough when national Republicans are calling the presidential results as fraudulent, but now we have a pattern of Minnesota Republicans doing the same. If they think the results are wrong due to fraud, they should all resign right now!

Local folks in every precinct in this state worked diligently to have a fair and safe election. To infer that there is ballot fraud is a slap in the face to every Democrat, Republican and Independent who stepped up to work to ensure Minnesota elections were fair for every voter regardless of party. Repeating a lie over and over and over does not make it true.