Construction on Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project should be done by now. As a matter of fact, the entire project has been completed everywhere else it passes through -- Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Minnesota is now the only link incomplete.

There continues to be opposition to this project from the vocal environmental activist minority who will never support it. The fact that professional activists will never support the project is no reason to keep delaying something that has passed all of the tests during an almost six years of review.

Let’s run through some reasons why our elected leaders should stop with the games and allow construction to start:

The Line 3 replacement project will continue to provide our state’s refineries with the oil we need to make fuel for our state and surrounding states.

The project is 100% privately funded and will pour over $2 billion into our economy and local communities.

This project will put over 4,000 skilled union laborers to work, and thousands more indirectly from all of these workers living in northern Minnesota during construction.

Minnesota needs this project. It will protect our environment, it will put thousands to work, it will boost our economy, and it will ensure that we have a reliable source of fuel transported the safest way possible. We need politicians to stop playing games and back this project. Building Line 3 is what is best for Minnesota in every sense.