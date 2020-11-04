We at the Bemidji Senior Center want to share with you what we provide for Bemidji and the surrounding area. Our programs are valuable to the senior population of the Bemidji area and, with your membership, we are able to serve and adapt to the needs of our community.

Membership dues are a vital component of our yearly budget. Together with fundraisers, donations, a United Way grant, and the income from our programs, they enable us to continue providing programs and activities to the senior population in our area. We would like you to consider a membership to the Bemidji Senior Center for 2021.

Memberships are not just a financial source for the Bemidji Senior Center, but also demonstrate the support that the community has for the center. Consider showing your support, not only for 2021 and the people who use the center now, but for the future and for those who will use it in the coming years. Remember, you do not have to be a senior citizen to become a member of the Bemidji Senior Center.

The Bemidji Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Our mission is to provide a welcoming environment encompassing activities and programs primarily for senior citizens of the Bemidji area. Our purpose is to meet the needs of seniors for fellowship, learning, information and recreation, and to work cooperatively with other agencies in serving the needs of older adults.

Visit us at the Bemidji Senior Center to learn more about the center, benefits of membership, and to pick up a 2021 membership form. We are located at 216 Third St. NW in Bemidji and can be reached at (218) 751-8836.

Michelle Crow is the manager at the Bemidji Senior Center.