I know as we get into the fall and winter, and shortly have the contentious 2020 election in the rearview mirror, we are all looking for some good news.

Last week, we got a preview of some great things to come for our region when business, labor, agriculture, Indigenous and local officials got together to celebrate the completion of the North Dakota portion of Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project. You may not have known this was even happening. The communities in North Dakota rallied and construction was done respectfully and peacefully.

So many of us in our communities have been tracking and supporting the Line 3 replacement project throughout the last few years of permitting here in Minnesota. As you may know, the replacement has been permitted and constructed in Wisconsin and Canada. North Dakota permitted the investment years ago, and over the last month or so got the construction complete.

It is important that Minnesota finalize its few remaining permits now and get construction underway here without further delay. This is a $2.6 billion investment in our communities. It will help our retail, restaurants and hotels. This is such a positive opportunity for our region, at exactly the time when we need it.