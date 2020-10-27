The leading causes of death for Native Americans are heart disease and cancer. The leading causes of death in America at large are heart disease and cancer. A total of 20% of heart diseases and 40% of cancer cases are related to tobacco use.

None of the 15 leading causes of death in American include drinking water from a source contaminated by a pipeline leak.

It would make a lot more sense to protest tobacco use or to champion better exercise and diet habits than to protest pipeline construction, that is IF your goal is to save lives.

But then, you probably wouldn't get your picture in the paper as much.