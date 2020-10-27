If the past few months of this pandemic have taught us anything, it is the tremendous value we all gain from having access to the great outdoors. Whether you hunt, fish, bird-watch, hike, cross-country ski, or enjoy a slow pontoon trip around the lake; the one thing those activities have in common is easy access to the outdoors and especially to public lands.

All around the country fishing and hunting license sales have spiked during the pandemic. That’s great news for our resource agencies who will have more money to do their jobs.

The question we all face about our future’s is, will there be any place, or anything, left to manage? In recent years we have seen the gutting of the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act; not to mention shrinking National Monuments and opening up others to new gas, oil and mining exploitation.

The other question is, will we be able to go back to these places before they’re gone? Already the lack of a national strategy for COVID-19, which has caused irreparable damage to individual and family health, has also canceled hunting, fishing, and camping trips for many -- my family included.

Imagine a future world where the air is dirtier, the water is more contaminated, the birds are less protected, and the public access we all love is sold off to the highest bidder and closed. Imagine having the national forest boundaries shrunk and the pieces sold off and access closed. Imagine a trip to the Boundary Waters where you can’t swim in the water or eat the fish you catch. Imagine visiting a National Park and seeing timber clearcuts and new oil rigs pumping. We only get one chance to protect the things and the places we love for future generations to enjoy.

As an avid hunter, angler, birdwatcher, wildlife biologist, and a father who wants my children to have the chance to enjoy these experiences, this other future sounds terrible. As we all prepare to cast our ballots in the next few weeks, we should think long and hard about what our public resources will look like if these trends continue. Will we leave future generations with any access or healthy places to pursue our outdoor adventures? Speak out for public lands and science-based natural resource management.