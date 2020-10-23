Activists who oppose the replacement of Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement incorrectly claim that people like me who support the project don’t care about the environment. This couldn’t be further from the truth. One of the main reasons we support it is that replacing aging infrastructure will protect our environment.

Minnesotans look forward to the variety of outdoor activities we get to do every year, from hunting, fishing, hiking and camping, to so many other things.

We plant trees every spring, and teach our youth not to litter. We value the land and know that we must be good stewards of it.

For decades we have continued to enjoy these activities in northern Minnesota, all while pipelines have existed underneath us. When a pipeline like Line 3, which was built in the 1960s needs replacing (with the newest, state of the art technology), it just makes sense to do that so that oil continues to move safely.

Believing that our state needs new infrastructure doesn’t mean that people hate the environment. It does not mean that we want to poison the water, in fact we want the very opposite.

We want to create infrastructure that will prevent oil spills from happening to keep our state as clean as we possibly can. Replacing Line 3 is something that would help ensure that we do that.

Paul Gustafson is the vice president of Gustafson & Goudge, Inc. in Clearbrook.