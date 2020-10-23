Good news seems in short supply these days, but there are still good people. It was reassuring to be reminded of this a few weeks ago.

Greg Reed had been hired to do some work on the well at my home. When he had completed the work required I was writing a check to pay him. I experienced a medical emergency. Apparently my blood pressure had dropped and I was blacking out and unable to stand. Greg called for help and he and his assistant remained with me until help arrived.

He, as a contractor, was not required to do anything but what he had been hired for, but he and his assistant remained even though he had business appointments waiting. They made sure that the ambulance had arrived and my little dog was cared for before leaving.

You see, there are still good people. Thank you, Greg and Chase.