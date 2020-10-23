Most of us have a passion or concern that affects how we vote. I am a climate voter because I want to leave a livable world for my son, everyone in Bemidji, and the world beyond.

I do this by looking up the people running in the election and reviewing their platform or list of values. To get my vote, I want to see climate, the environment, or sustainability in their top five.

While individually, we can do what we can, our local, state and national governments can have a bigger impact, and we must elect more climate forward candidates now! So, join me and vote climate.

If you need more information about how to vote, especially in this COVID-19 year of change, go to sos.state.mn.us and click “elections and voting.”