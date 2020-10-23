I wanted to share this voting information, especially now, when there is so much confusion and misinformation surrounding mail-in ballots.

My husband and I recently received and returned our ballots. I took mine to the county building and deposited it in the designated drop box. My husband's ballot went by mail. A week later, I checked on them both, using this ballot tracking website: mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.

I learned that both of our ballots had been processed and accepted. It was easy, and

relieved any concerns I might have had.

So, please VOTE, and know your ballot is safe, no matter how you do it.