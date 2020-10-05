Lately, I’ve been noticing people who like to decide what’s best for other folks, and then have the audacity to speak for a group they are not a part of and do not represent. That’s what I saw in Joe Meinholz’s letter (Sept. 19) who claims to be protecting “Native sovereignty.”

All I have to say in response is, good. Let’s respect the decisions of the duly elected leadership of sovereign Native nations.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Leech Lake Band of Chippewa have signed agreements with Enbridge and support the Line 3 replacement project. Let’s respect that.

I’m an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac band and I support the project.

Here’s why – it makes sense to replace an aging pipeline with new pipe made of thicker steel. This work is being paid for by Enbridge and will help protect our waters for generations to come. Also Enbridge has already made good on their commitment to spend over $100 million on training and employing Native individuals and contracting with Native-owned businesses. Actually, they’ve spent over $115 million with more to come once construction on Line 3 begins.

I would like to add that the leadership of Fond du Lac should be commended. Due to their negotiations on Line 3, Fond du Lac led the longest and most extensive Tribal Cultural Resources Properties Survey ever performed on an energy infrastructure project in Minnesota. More than 30 tribes consulted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers process.

To conclude, the Line 3 project has been reviewed and approved repeatedly over the past six years by people who know much more about Anishinaabe culture, the environment, water quality, and our communities than Mr. Meinholz. And for one, I can speak for myself. He does not represent me or the Fond du Lac Band.