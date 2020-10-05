It is officially fall -- amazing how the summer flew by in this unique year.

We are already starting to see farmers out in their combines harvesting and semis hauling grain all across the state.

These farmers rely on their machines to make their living, and these machines run on petroleum-based fuel. They need reliable and cheap energy to get the job done, and without Line 3 in Minnesota, that job is made far more expensive.

If you did not know this already, Line 3 supplies most of the petroleum used at our state’s largest refinery, Flint Hills. Flint Hills supplies most of the transportation fuel used in Minnesota and surrounding states.

If it’s harder for Flint Hills to get oil, their costs go up as well as the prices the rest of us pay.

While this may not be a huge problem for everyday people, for farmers and other people who rely on heavy machinery and go through far more fuel than the average Joe, this can be an issue.

Putting oil on trucks and trains also adds other consequences to farmers, as they rely on those methods to transport their products. Oil taking rail space and truck space raises the price for farmers to transport goods because they are now competing with other commodities.

Our governor needs to stand up and support this project, in effect also supporting these farmers, in addition to thousands of union workers. Let’s hope he sides with the people and supports a project that helps all of us.

Brian Johnson runs Johnson Farms in Leonard, Minn.