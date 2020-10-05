In the past few weeks, five of the political signs we place on our property have been stolen.

We are surrounded by some folks of the opposite political party and their signs must be cemented in, because they don't seem to disappear.

I believe everyone is entitled to their opinions. The removal of the signs gives me a sinking feeling that others don't honor our opinions.

But wait, maybe the stolen signs have been placed on the property of others who share our beliefs. I prefer thinking positively rather than thinking negatively.

Still, it would be nice to have the signs returned. This is the honorable thing to do.