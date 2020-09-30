The fact that a multi-racial team of healthcare workers seeking voluntary participation in a study of the spread of the COVID-19 virus would be met with physical intimidation and a barrage of racial insults anywhere in this state breaks my heart.

That they were harassed to the point of canceling the study is sickening. If these bullies didn’t think the study was valuable and didn’t want to take part, a simple “no thank you” was all that was needed.

Until every preacher, pundit and politician makes it clear that this kind of thuggish behavior has no place in our state, we can make no claim to be a state of extraordinary cordiality.