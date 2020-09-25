A few weeks back, Gov. Walz decided to appeal a key approval for the Line 3 Replacement Project. This is one of several appeals of a project that has now been under review for six years -- a review that has resulted in approval by the state Public Utilities Commission twice already.

No doubt I focus on the positive economic development impact of the project, but I also care deeply about our natural environment. Our natural resources play a big role in making our region a great place to live, and also is the basis for our strong tourism economy. After going through six years of environmental review (a review that resulted in the project being approved twice), I believe it’s time to move this project forward.

This project, totally funded with private money, would bring an estimated 4,000 good paying jobs to northern Minnesota, not to mention all the other jobs that will be supported at businesses being frequented by these workers. How important is this? It’s not hard to remember the impact of the project in 2009 -- a project that helped our region weather the great recession.

We are now in a new economic crisis. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be felt throughout our region. Nearly every business up and down Main Street is feeling its effects. Now would be a great time to stimulate our regional economy like the Line 3 Replacement clearly would.

It’s time for the state to move ahead with and approve Line 3 for a final time. Simply, our region needs the jobs and the economic impact that this project will bring, all while protecting our natural beauty.

Dave Hengel, Bemidji, is executive director of Greater Bemidji Economic Development.