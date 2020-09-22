With the death of Antonin Scalia in Feb. 2016, nine full months before the presidential election, Mitch McConnell, the Republican controlled Senate refused to consider any Obama nominee to the Supreme Court, arguing that the next president should be the one to appoint Scalia's replacement.

Now, we are in the same situation, but with seven months more than Scalia’s, between RBG’s death and the election. Yesterday, immediately upon hearing this stateswoman had died, the same hardened hypocrite, Mitch McConnell, vowed that whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will get a vote before the election.

Normally it takes two to three months to ratify a nominee, but Republicans vow that process be will sped up with McConnell’s Republican controlled Senate, the same Republican senate that filibustered two-term elected President Obama’s nomination of 69 people for 104 different federal appellate judgeships, including Antonin Scalia’s nominated replacement nine full months before that presidential election.

We, the American people must stand up and cry "foul!"