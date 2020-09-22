Come Sunday morning I was hoping the Bemidji community would feel that we graciously accepted and reasonably accommodated all of our citizens and all the people who chose to express their beliefs Friday when the president visited Bemidji. In these diverse and tumultuous times we were afforded a unique opportunity to demonstrate to our nation how to accept, honor or tolerate the diverse beliefs of our community and the United States of America. This occasion is possibly not what everybody wanted, yet hopefully we acted on the concept that what may appear to be problems, are actually opportunities.