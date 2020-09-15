I want to let the public know that not all candidates for office have $5,000 to $25,000 to spend on a position that pays $10,000 to $12,000 per year. Some of us are running for office because we want to serve our community and be a part of resolving issues. Some of us are self-funding our campaigns.

While driving around, I noticed some of one of my opponents campaign signs were missing. In talking to another opponent yesterday, he said some of his signs have been removed. Today, I replaced four of my signs. Although the signs are paper held up by a piece of wire, they are expensive.

If a person is not your candidate of choice, please respect their signs. Help your candidate put out more signs, but leave their opponents signs be. I have gotten permission from property owners to put my signs in place. I am sure other candidates did also. Please, respect all candidates' signs.

Linda Lemmer is a running for the at-large position on the Bemidji City Council.