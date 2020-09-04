Unemployment has been on the rise in the counties where Line 3 will go for 11 straight weeks in a row, taking large hits with the absence of many tourists and seasonal renters. It is time we do something to change this trajectory.

The Line 3 replacement project is exactly the type of thing that could help move our economy in a better direction. However the approval process to move forward has been moving extremely slow in St. Paul for over five years now, and most recently Gov. Walz has allowed the appeal of the Public Utilities Commission’s approval to continue.

This project will bring over 4,000 union laborers and $2 billion to northern Minnesota. This will benefit and help the businesses and people of the region greatly. Not to mention it will make sure we have a reliable source of petroleum in Minnesota for years to come. It is time to issue permits and start construction on Line 3.

Douglas Gregor is the mayor of Aurora, Minn.