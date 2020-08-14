You have to understand that there are a few endeavors in life that transcend politics and religion, points of conflict, points of dispute, and needless sidetracks of news and opinion on every issue in-between astrophysics and toe fungi.

One such endeavor has been termed the “beautiful game,” (in Portuguese: o jogo bonito) also not uncommonly known as “world sport,” and “soccer” in the United States vernacular.

It’s no wonder then, that on a mild summer night’s eve, in a remote little city in northern Minnesota, a group of multicultural men and women casually assemble on a soccer pitch. In the spirit of good faith and friendship with no issues or abrasive dialog, no ideological baggage of any sort, they take shape of the field and enjoy an easy and competitive spirit, running up and down the field, synchronized with the summer clouds drifting across the late July sky.

If you watch and listen you see and hear a great bond in the group, a bond that surpasses any diversity in age, gender, ethnicity or any other trait that in the politics of the day is hashed and thrashed about by cantankerous citizens and media across the airwaves of the world.

Indeed you would hear and see laughing, celebration, support, compassion, and many other attributes of what builds strength of character in individuals, groups, and in the whole of humanity itself.

So it gives one hope in this politically and COVID-infested world that people can decide to rise above the challenges of the day and demonstrate and manifest the good that we all know can sprout from humanity -- all inclusive.

No doubt there are other endeavors and platforms of expression. But few as individualized and intuitively common to the whole of humanity.

Like everything, the beautiful game, taken to higher competitive levels, has challenges of proportional measure.

But at its essence world sport is a celebration of humanity and life in the moment. We could use more of that medicine in these times, don’t you think?