I don’t have enough space to address all of Clayton Landa's arguments regarding Gov. Walz’s mask mandate (Letters, Aug. 1). They are misleading or outright false. He claims that his First Amendment rights are being violated by face mask mandates. First Amendment rights are being used too often these days, usually by those who do not know what it means. Generally, freedom of speech means that the government may not jail, fine or hold a person liable based on what they say or write, although there are exceptions. I’m not sure how this pertains to mask mandates. Additionally, if one reads the governor’s order mandating face masks there are multiple exceptions, which might also negate any arguments about one’s rights being trampled.

As far as voices being distorted or impaired by wearing a mask, I have not encountered any problems understanding people nor them understanding me. The argument that a medical mask is illegal under a statute entitled “Concealing Identity” is a stretch as well.

Regarding deaf people being unable to read lips due to the mask mandate; that is false. Under the heading of when it’s permissible to temporarily remove one’s mask the order states: “While communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, or who has a medical condition, disability, or mental health condition that makes communication with that individual while wearing a mask difficult, provided that social distancing is maintained to the extent possible between people who are not members of the same household.”

The writer cherry picks bits of information from the CDC to bolster his argument that masks do not work. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. Although a virus is small enough to pass through a mask, wearing a face mask can prevent droplets that carry the virus from infecting others.

Additionally, using China as an example is misleading. China has mandated the wearing of masks during public health emergencies, not continuously, as a part of controlling the spread. Countries that have the virus under control have implemented measures that the U.S. is hesitant to take.

Furthermore, while the AAPS cited by the writer sounds like a legitimate medical association, it is instead a far right group that uses pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, use of poor sources, a lack of transparency with funding as well as numerous false claims and failed fact checks. Citing information from this group does not reinforce one’s arguments.