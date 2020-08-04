I was extremely disappointed that the Pioneer printed a letter full of anti-mask apologia and science illiteracy (Letters, Aug. 1). It’s unfortunate when people hold up the First Amendment as a way to excuse themselves from behaving decently. Many people find ways to communicate that don’t involve speaking, including deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

It’s also astonishingly inaccurate to say that the CDC “doesn’t even know” how coronavirus is spread, when many studies from all over the world have demonstrated transmission happens via respiratory droplets. Relying on information from the AAPS, a political advocacy organization that promotes a variety of widely discredited anti-science arguments, including HIV does not cause AIDS, abortion causes breast cancer, and vaccines cause autism, is dangerous for everyone’s health.

Masks are not going to be 100% effective, both due to the nature of the virus and due to user error. However, wearing masks increases our ability to protect others from breathing in our respiratory droplets and vice versa. If you don’t want to wear a mask to protect the people around you from COVID-19, just say that.

Truly, though, it’s shameful that this letter was printed, with its inaccuracies, bias and potential to harm people in this community. I hope the Pioneer does better in future.