As Mr. Whitefeather asked, if there was something you could do to protect someone, wouldn't you do it? (Letters, July 25.) Generally, yes, I would. However, there are problems that arise in this specific instance, why I won't. This instance involves legal and scientific reasons.

The government can't infringe on my First Amendment rights. Period. If you listen to people who talk with their masks on, you can hear that their voice is impaired by the mask. This violates a person's freedom of speech. Also, the person's facial expressions are covered up, and nonverbal cues make up around 70% of communication. I feel sorry for deaf people or people who rely on reading lips. There is also a statute, 609.735, that says it is illegal to wear a mask in this situation. The governor cannot legally come along and make you violate the law. A business can't do it for that matter either, unless it is a private business, where the public isn't allowed.

The next reason is because masks don't work. Google “AAPS Mask Facts” and you will see a peer-reviewed article on why masks don't work. If you look at the CDC website, they list two anecdotal incidents as to why you should wear a mask. If you search for “anecdotal” you find the definition is “unscientific observance”. A peer-reviewed article is the highest form of weighted scientific facts you will get. There are citations to the masks filtering specifications and a host of other valuable tidbits. The bottom line is a virus is way too small to be stopped by anything other than a fitted mask like the fire department has. That is fact.

Lastly, the CDC doesn't even know how the virus is spread. The CDC website says “the virus is thought to spread” and masks “may prevent.” Let that sink in for a minute. If masks worked, why are we in this position in the first place? China had a mandatory face mask requirement. The CDC asks people to wear cloth face masks. Anyone who works in plumbing or has installed a high pressure shower head can tell you that when you go from larger to smaller pipes or openings, the pressure increases. So, when someone breathes out their mouth, talks, sneezes out of their cloth mask, if they are sick, this virus turns to aerosol outside the mask. Which can stay in the air for up to three hours.