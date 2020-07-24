Every so often I happen to read a letter in the Bemidji Pioneer from a local Trump basher about what a rotten president Mr. Trump happens to be. He usually criticizes Mr. Trump’s personal thoughts and style. This time calling him “evil,” “bigot,” one who “repudiates climate science,” “rejects medical science,” and that his “behavior is treasonous to the nation and to the human race.”

Further, the Bemidji Basher writes that Trump lacks “empathy, humanity, veracity and compunction.” And his actions are “tantamount to issuing a death warrant” along with “denial of the pandemic.”

You know, I think he doesn’t like Trump.