As I was driving on Highway 89 Saturday afternoon, I noticed a Beltrami County Sheriff’s vehicle on the side of the road. The deputy was on the ground changing a tire to assist a stranded motorist.

I know the deputy would not want me to give his name, but I wanted to acknowledge what he did. This is only one of many acts of kindness performed by these men and women on a daily basis. Thank you to our law enforcement for going above and beyond in serving our community.