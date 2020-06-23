Instead of blaming Gov. Walz for the shutdown, blame those who elected and continue to support our weak president.

Trump allowed the present situation to develop unchecked for two months with his false claims of available testing. Gov. Walz is reacting to President Trump's failure to quickly initiate testing and tracing. Trump's inaction allowed the extensive spreading without testing, and his multiple misleading and false statements, which continue today, reveal the true cause of our dire situation, Trump's inability to lead.

The responsibility for this mess lies on those who elected Trump; perhaps, unlike Trump, they will step up and accept that responsibility.