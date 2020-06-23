Jorge Mendoza’s June 10 letter to the editor, headlined “We must make changes to correct our moral compass,” feigning to support Black Lives Matter and all the associated caring verbiage hardly justifies criticism, right?

Movements born of legitimate needs hijacked for political purposes give one a sense that something’s missing like correcting our moral compass when vindictive politicization is leading everyone astray.

Like the flippant response Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) got regarding his Justice Act bill from Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill), who labeled the effort “token” and “half-hearted.” There is too little space to cite Sen. Scott’s awe-inspiring Senate response, but he is among a chorus pointing to root causes of moral decay the left doesn’t want Americans to know.

For example, the June 16 Redstate editorial, “Medical staff’s response to a man’s question on which Black Lives Matter is chilling,” by Brandon Morse citing lack of critical thinking tells a story about a medical group responding predictably to a series of questions until asked, “The black babies killed in the abortion clinics matter, right? The response: absolute silence. “Either black lives matter all the time or they don’t matter any of the time.”

Moral compass, parenting and families are repeating themes as Americans relearn why socialism is servitude. Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek said, “There is all the difference in the world between treating people equally and attempting to make them equal.” The first is the condition of a free society, the second a form of servitude.

Big government convinces people they’re victims, needing government’s care thinking they must relinquish freedoms to the state, like we’ve seen in Democratic-controlled states, selectively granting permissions to protesters not church goers. With the moral compass gone, freedoms are next.