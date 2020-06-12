I saw where Sen. Paul Gazelka has been asking for an apology from Gov. Tim Walz on behalf of the citizens of Minneapolis. Well, I think it’s only fair that you might want to apologize to us for a few things as well.

First, I’d like an apology for you, as well as your “Retrumplican” cohort Kurt Daudt, not running for governor. As you plainly stated over the last few weeks, if you would be running things, none of this would have ever happened, nor gotten so screwed up when you successfully solved it.

And, he may not admit it, but I’m sure Gov. Walz, as I myself (we are both humans whose attempts at fixing things don’t always go as well as the “Retrumplican” way would have) really do appreciate your helpful hints. Thanks again.