I have owned property in our community for many years. My family has had Enbridge pipelines on our property, and if we have had an issue, it has been quickly resolved. Over the years, the Enbridge team has been open, honest and very accommodating to our needs as landowners.

I look at Enbridge’s new Line 3 project as an investment in our community. Just like they have invested in my land over all these years, they are now updating that investment and making safety an even bigger priority. I respect their proactive efforts and appreciate the transparent way Enbridge has kept my family informed about this project.

These pipelines are the safest way to move these products that we all use in our everyday lives, and Enbridge is committed to making them even safer. I appreciate that, and so should our community.