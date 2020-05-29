I was thrilled with the announcement, but was then suddenly overwhelmed by a feeling of sadness, wondering if God would even be able to hear our plea for relief from this scourge through the cloud of souls of aborted children crowding through the gates of heaven as they are being joined by additional souls at the rate of 3,000 per day.

As I write this, we are agonizing over the deaths of over 2,000 people per day in the U.S. who have lost their lives through this virus. But think about it, friends: That number only gets us to mid-afternoon at the abortion mills scattered across our nation, every day.

Why would God even begin to think about delivering us from this pandemic when we are deliberately taking the lives of our unborn children at the rate mentioned above? How can we be trying so desperately hard to keep those suffering from the virus alive, and at the same time killing 3,000 unborn children per day and designating it as “essential service?”

I think the time has come that as well as praying to God for deliverance we should do something that gets us in line with God’s way of thinking by repenting of this evil of abortion, for Jesus said, “Anyone who harms one of these little ones should have a millstone tied to his neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

My proposal would be that President Trump place a moratorium on all abortions and follow that with an “Emancipation Proclamation setting all unborn children free from the threat of execution.” That is what Abraham Lincoln did to end slavery and in the end was successful. The time has come for drastic action on our part to align us with our heavenly father.